Futures market operator CME Group's profit jumps 21 pct

July 28 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped about 21 percent, boosted by volatile trading during the period.

CME's net income rose to $320.1 million, or 95 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $265 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)