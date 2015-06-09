版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

China Mobile Games and Entertainment agrees to merge with Pegasus

June 9 Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it agreed to merge with Pegasus Investment Holdings Ltd in a deal valued at about $690 million.

The deal price of $22 per American depositary share (ADS) represents a premium of 9.8 percent to China Mobile's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

