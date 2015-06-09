China Mobile Games and Entertainment agrees to merge with Pegasus

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it agreed to merge with Pegasus Investment Holdings Ltd in a deal valued at about $690 million.
The deal price of $22 per American depositary share (ADS) represents a premium of 9.8 percent to China Mobile's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021