UPDATE 1-Packer media exit plan wins nod from Australian regulator

MELBOURNE, Aug 2 Australia's competition
regulator said it would not oppose a $2.1 billion bid by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp for pay-TV stakeholder Consolidated
Media Holdings, clearing the way for billionaire James
Packer's exit from media as he pursues gaming.
The nod for Packer, who is the top Consolidated Media
shareholder with a 50.1 percent stake, came within hours of
announcements of casino-hotel expansions by Packer in both Perth
and Sydney.
News offered A$2 billion ($2.10 billion) for Consolidated
Media in June to bolster its pay-TV assets in the Australian
market, where it has extensive print media interests. Packer has
backed the News Corp offer in lieu of a higher bid.
If successful, the A$3.50 a share bid for Packer's pay-TV
interests would double News' stake in the nation's dominant
pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and give it 100 percent of
content provider Fox Sports..
Packer, who controls gaming group Crown has already
built stakes in casinos in Australia, London, Macau and Las
Vegas.
Developer Lend Lease Group said on Thursday it had
agreed to work exclusively with Crown on a planned resort on
Sydney harbour, subject to state government approvals.
Lend Lease has already secured A$2 billion in funding for
the first two commercial towers at the proposed complex.
Crown also said on Wednesday it would spend A$568 million
building a 500-room hotel at its casino in Perth, in the state
of Western Australia.
"He wants to definitely get out of media assets. His main
aim is to build a global casino empire. It's all about the
global VIP play, the growing affluence in Asia and tourism he's
trying to capture," said said Karara Capital portfolio manager
Akshay Chopra.
The competition regulator is still assessing a rival
proposal from Seven Group Holdings, controlled by
billionaire Kerry Stokes, that it buy all Consolidated Media
shares it does not currently own.
Seven holds a 24 percent stake in Consolidated.
After the ACCC announcement, shares in Crown traded down 0.7
percent at A$8.41, while CMH rose 0.2 percent to A$3.44. News
Corp rose 0.5 percent to A$22.10 and Seven Group gained 0.1
percent to A$7.18.