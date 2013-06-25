UPDATE 1-LifeLabs to acquire CML HealthCare for C$965 million

June 25 Canadian medical diagnostic services
provider LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services said on Tuesday
that it was acquiring rival CML HealthCare Inc in a
deal valued at about C$965 million ($917 million).
The deal will bring together LifeLabs and CML's network of
laboratory testing services for patients across the province of
Ontario.
LifeLabs, which is indirectly owned by the Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System, will pay C$10.75 per share, a 49
percent premium to CML's closing price on Monday.
Including the assumption of C$255 million of debt, the
transaction is worth C$1.22 billion, CML said in a statement.
The boards of CML, LifeLabs and OMERS have approved the
deal. CML shareholders will vote on it at a special meeting on
Sept. 3. The parties expect the transaction to close later that
month.