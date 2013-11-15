版本:
2013年 11月 15日

BRIEF-CMMB Vision's US unit in deal to acquire a free-to-air TV license in Texas

Nov 15 CMMB Vision Holdings Ltd

* Says U.S. unit signs MOU with New York Broadband Holding Ltd to acquire a free-to-air TV license, UHF spectrum usage rights in Houston, Texas

