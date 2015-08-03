UPDATE 2-Community Health to spin off 38 hospitals

(Adds analyst comment, details of spinoff)
By Susan Kelly
Aug 3 Community Health Systems Inc, the
No. 2 U.S. publicly traded hospital operator, said on Monday it
plans to spin off 38 hospitals and a consulting business into a
separate company so that it can focus on larger markets.
Quorum Health Corp, the new publicly traded company, will
include hospitals primarily in cities and counties with
populations under 50,000, Community Health said.
The spinoff will allow Community to sharpen its focus on
building regional healthcare networks in larger markets, Chief
Executive Wayne Smith said in a statement.
"Smaller facilities have distinct opportunities and
different challenges than those in larger markets, where the
majority of our assets are located."
Businesses in Quorom Health, including Community's Quorom
Health Resources subsidiary that provides hospital management
and consulting services, generated annual net revenue of about
$2.1 billion in 2014.
Hospitals in the spinoff are the sole providers of
acute-care services in 84 percent of their markets, Community
said. The facilities are scattered across the country, from
California to Georgia, and include nine hospitals in Illinois.
Sheryl Skolnick, an analyst with Mizuho Securities, said
shedding the collection of smaller facilities will help
Community deleverage its balance sheet and concentrate on
integrating the hospitals it acquired in its 2014 purchase of
Health Management Associates.
"Taking these hospitals out will eventually lead to higher
margins at Community," she said.
The spinoff will be tax-free for Community shareholders and
is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016.
Community will own 160 hospitals in 22 states.
Franklin, Tennessee-based Community also reported its
second-quarter net income rose to $111 million, or 95 cents a
share, from $42 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year-ago
period. Net operating revenue increased 2.5 percent to $4.88
billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Richard Chang)