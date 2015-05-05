UPDATE 1-Community Health posts profit as more Americans get insurance

(Adds detail about full-year profit forecast in paragraph 3,
hospital admissions growth in paragraphs 6 and 7)
May 5 Community Health Systems Inc on
Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit, compared with a
year-ago loss, as it treated more patients with insurance
obtained through state and federal marketplaces established
under the Affordable Care Act.
The second-largest publicly traded hospital operator also
said results reflected its integration of Health Management
Associates, which the company bought in January 2014.
It reaffirmed its full-year outlook for income from
continuing operations in the range of $3.40 to $4.05 a share,
citing expectations that patient volumes will continue to
improve due to growth in insurance exchange enrollment.
For the first quarter, Franklin, Tennessee-based Community
Health reported net income of $79 million, or 68 cents a share,
compared with a net loss of $112 million, or $1.05 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue increased 17.6 percent to $4.91
billion.
Adjusted patient admissions, including both in-patient and
out-patient figures, rose 17 percent in the quarter from a year
ago.
Competitors HCA Holdings Inc, the nation's largest
hospital operator, and No. 3 Tenet Healthcare Corp this
week both posted results that were boosted by growth in patient
visits due to the Affordable Care Act.
Shares of Community Health last month hit their highest
level in a year, buoyed by expectations for growth in patient
admissions, but have slipped recently as investors sold
healthcare provider stocks ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling
on the Affordable Care Act.
The court's ruling in King v. Burwell, expected by late
June, will determine whether millions of Americans will continue
to receive federal subsidies for private health insurance under
President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)