版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 05:39 BJT

Hospital operator Community Health's profit drops 16 pct

Nov 2 Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower hospital admissions.

The net income attributable to shareholders fell to $52 million, or 44 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $62 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐