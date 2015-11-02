Hospital operator Community Health's profit drops 16 pct

Nov 2 Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower hospital admissions.

The net income attributable to shareholders fell to $52 million, or 44 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $62 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)