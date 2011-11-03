版本:
TABLE-Chile CMPC 9-mo net down 7.6 pct yr/yr

 SANTIAGO, Nov 3 Financial results for Chile
forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN for the
July-to-September period, as released on Thursday (in millions
of dollars unless otherwise stated).
               Jan-Sept 2011             Jan-Sept 2010
  Net profit        419.10                    453.47  
  Revenue         3,667.81                  3,068.78  
  EPS (cents)        19.05                     20.61  
 ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September)
 (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

