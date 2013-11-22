BRIEF-Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalizes ESRD and home health payments for 2014

Nov 22 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: * Medicare finalizes esrd and home health payments for CY 2014 * Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services -decided to implement a 3-4-year

transition for drug utilization adjustment to base rate mandated by Congress * CMS says overall payments for 2014 will see a zero percent change * CMS - Rule finalized 50% rise to home dialysis training add-on payment

adjustment made for peritoneal dialysis, home hemodialysis training

treatments * CMS - In 2014, all ESRD facilities will be paid 100% of ESRD PPS rate for

renal dialysis services furnished on or after January 1, 2014