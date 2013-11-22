BRIEF-Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issues final 2014 home health care payment rule

Nov 22 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: * Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says issued the final calendar year

2014 home health care payment rule * Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says CY 2014 final rule reduces

medicare payments under the Home Health Prospective Payment System by 1.05% * CMS says final rule adds 2 new quality measures requiring HHAs to report

unnecessary hospital readmission rates, preventable trips to emergency room * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage