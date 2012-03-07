版本:
New Issue-CMS Energy sells $300 mln notes

March 7 CMS Energy Corp on
Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, and JP Morgan were the active
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CMS ENERGY CORPORATION	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 5.05 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.689   FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.09 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/12/2012   	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 312.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

