New Issue-CMS Energy sells $300 mln notes

March 7 CMS Energy Corp on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, and JP Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CMS ENERGY CORPORATION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.05 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.689 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.09 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 312.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS