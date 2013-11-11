Canadian National train hauling grain derails in Ontario

TORONTO Nov 11 A Canadian National Railway Co
train derailed in northern Ontario this weekend, and an
estimated 40 carloads of grain left the tracks, the
Transportation Safety Board of Canada said.
The board said it was deploying a team to investigate the
accident, which took place some 1,700 km (1,056 miles) northwest
of Toronto, near Fort Frances and close to the Ontario-Minnesota
border.
CN Rail, Canada's largest railway, could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The company said in October that its 2013 record was in line
with 2012, its safest year on record, despite a fiery crash in
Alberta last month involving a train hauling crude oil. Nobody
was hurt.
Rail safety has come into focus in Canada after the deadly
accident this summer in Lac Megantic, Quebec, where a runaway
train carrying explosive crude derailed and killed 47 people.
This is CN's fourth notable derailment in the last month.