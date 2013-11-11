Canadian National train hauling grain derails in Ontario

TORONTO Nov 11 A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed in northern Ontario this weekend, and an estimated 40 carloads of grain left the tracks, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said.

The board said it was deploying a team to investigate the accident, which took place some 1,700 km (1,056 miles) northwest of Toronto, near Fort Frances and close to the Ontario-Minnesota border.

CN Rail, Canada's largest railway, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company said in October that its 2013 record was in line with 2012, its safest year on record, despite a fiery crash in Alberta last month involving a train hauling crude oil. Nobody was hurt.

Rail safety has come into focus in Canada after the deadly accident this summer in Lac Megantic, Quebec, where a runaway train carrying explosive crude derailed and killed 47 people.

This is CN's fourth notable derailment in the last month.