UPDATE 1-CN Rail grain train derails in Alberta, no injuries

(Adds details from CN spokesman)
TORONTO, April 10 Twenty-four grain cars on a
Canadian National Railway train derailed in Alberta on
Friday morning without injury or dangerous goods involved, Royal
Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.
The derailment on the 104-car train took place in a rural
area south of Irricana, Alberta, 63 kilometers (39 miles)
northeast of Calgary, at 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT). CN Rail
crews were responding and will investigate the incident, company
spokesman Patrick Waldron said.
Separately on Friday, Canada's Transportation Safety Board
said it had launched an investigation into the death of a CN
employee in a rail yard in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday
night.
CN Rail has suffered a spate of accidents in recent months,
including a derailment of two crude-oil trains in the same area
of northern Ontario within three weeks, raising the concern of
government officials.
CN Rail's safety record deteriorated sharply in 2014,
reversing years of improvements, as accidents in Canada blamed
on poor track conditions hit their highest level in more than
five years, a Reuters analysis found.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Franklin Paul; and Peter
Galloway)