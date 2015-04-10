Canadian regulators investigate CN Rail fatal accident

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canada's Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it has launched an investigation into the death of a Canadian National Railway Ltd employee near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night.

The board said in a statement it was gathering information about the accident but gave no further details.

The railway, Canada's largest, has suffered a spate of accidents in recent months, including a derailment of two crude-oil trains in the same area of northern Ontario within three weeks, raising the concern of government officials.

A spokesman for the railway could not be immediately reached for comment.

Canadian National shares were up 0.3 percent to C$84.38 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.