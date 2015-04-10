Canadian regulators investigate CN Rail fatal accident

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canada's
Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it has launched an
investigation into the death of a Canadian National Railway Ltd
employee near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday
night.
The board said in a statement it was gathering information
about the accident but gave no further details.
The railway, Canada's largest, has suffered a spate of
accidents in recent months, including a derailment of two
crude-oil trains in the same area of northern Ontario within
three weeks, raising the concern of government officials.
A spokesman for the railway could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Canadian National shares were up 0.3 percent to C$84.38 in
early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernadette Baum)