UPDATE 1-Canada's TSB investigates death at CN Rail facility

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canada's
Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it has launched an
investigation into the death of a Canadian National Railway Ltd
employee in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night.
The board said in a statement it was gathering information
about the accident but gave no further details.
The railway, Canada's largest, has suffered a spate of
accidents in recent months, including a derailment of two
crude-oil trains in the same area of northern Ontario within
three weeks, raising the concern of government officials.
Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the railway, said in an
email the accident took place in the company's Saskatoon rail
yard at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The company is investigating the
incident.
"This is a tragic occurrence and our thoughts are with the
employee's family and friends," he said.
Canadian National shares were up 0.9 percent to C$84.88
($67) by midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
