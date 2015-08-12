CN Rail CEO to take time away from company to treat tumor

TORONTO Aug 12 Canadian National Railway Co
said on Wednesday that its President and Chief
Executive Claude Mongeau will be taking some time away from work
to treat a rare type of tumor.
CN Rail, the country's No. 1 railroad operator, said Mongeau
will undergo surgery to remove the pre-cancerous throat tumor
toward the end of August or early in September, and that he will
require about three months of medical treatment and recovery.
The company said Mongeau intends to remain engaged with CN's
business as president and CEO, but that Luc Jobin, its chief
financial officer, will coordinate with the company's leadership
team and board until Mongeau can return to work later this
fall.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)