UPDATE 1-CN Rail CEO to take time away from company to treat throat tumor

TORONTO Aug 12 Canadian National Railway Co
said on Wednesday that its President and Chief
Executive Claude Mongeau will be taking some time away from work
to treat a rare type of tumor.
CN Rail, the country's No. 1 railroad operator, said Mongeau
will undergo surgery to remove the pre-cancerous throat tumor
toward the end of August or early in September, and that he will
require about three months of medical treatment and recovery.
The company said Mongeau intends to remain engaged with CN's
business as president and CEO, but that Luc Jobin, its chief
financial officer, will coordinate with the company's leadership
team and board until Mongeau can return to work later this
fall.
The announcement from CN Rail comes just a few weeks after
CN's smaller Canadian rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
told investors that its own CEO, Hunter Harrison, is recovering
from a bout of pneumonia and from having stents implanted in
order to improve circulation and reduce cramping in his legs.
CP said Harrison is expected to make a full recovery in a
few weeks.
CN said that Mongeau will need about a month to heal after
the surgery and that this will be followed by around six weeks
of targeted radiation therapy to completely cure the illness so
the tumor does not recur in the future.
