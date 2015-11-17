CN Rail CEO expected to return to work in new year

Nov 17 Canadian National Railway Co
said on Tuesday that President and Chief Executive Claude
Mongeau, who has been off the job since August after the
discovery of a rare type of tumor, is expected to return to work
in the new year.
The company said Mongeau, who had successful surgery that
month to remove a rare type of soft-tissue tumor, was doing well
and was now in the last stages of his radiation treatment.
The country's No. 1 railroad operator had said Mongeau
required about three months of treatment and recovery, but would
remain engaged in the business.
Chief Financial Officer Luc Jobin has been filling in for
Mongeau.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)