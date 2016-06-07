UPDATE 2-CN Rail chief executive Claude Mongeau resigns

(Adds analyst commentary)
June 7 Canadian National Railway Co
Chief Executive Claude Mongeau, who returned to work in
January after a six-month sick leave, will step down at the end
of this month due to the effects of his disease.
The announcement was a surprise. Mongeau at the beginning of
the year said that he was looking forward to remaining chief
executive after returning from medical leave. He went on leave
in August 2015 after he was diagnosed with a rare type of tumor
in his throat.
CN Rail, the country's biggest railway, said Chief Financial
Officer Luc Jobin would replace Mongeau as president and CEO,
effective July 1.
"I was filled with joy returning at the helm earlier this
year, but I gradually came to realize that it is difficult to
fulfill such a demanding role given my new condition as a
laryngectomee," Mongeau said in a statement.
He joined CN Rail 22 years ago and was CFO for 11 years,
before taking over the reins of the company six-and-a-half years
ago.
Jobin joined CN Rail in 2009 as CFO and executive vice
president. He ran the company during Mongeau's medical leave.
Speaking with the use of a voice prosthesis during a January
2016 call with analysts, Mongeau said he wanted to stay on at
the helm of CN.
"I have a new voice. It is a bit squeaky, but I am full of
energy and I'm looking forward to lead CN to new heights in the
future," Mongeau said at the time. "We're investing for the
future. I hope to be part of it for many years to come, if you
will allow me."
As a result, Mongeau's early retirement surprised analysts.
"While an earlier retirement for Mr. Mongeau was always a
possibility following last year's health issues, we were under
the impression that his return was for the long run," wrote BMO
analyst Fadi Chamoun in a note to clients on Tuesday.
Chamoun credited Mongeau for assembling a strong team to
lead CN and called Jobin a "highly respected and battle-tested
executive."
Chamoun said CN could hire a new finance chief from outside
the company, but it also has "several potential candidates"
internally.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)