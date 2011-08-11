Tokio Marine to buy out CNA Financial's Hawaii insurer

TOKYO Aug 11 Tokio Marine , Japan's second-largest property-casualty insurer, said on Thursday it agreed to buy the rest of an Hawaiian insurance firm from CNA Financial Corp for $165 million.

To grow beyond a weak home market, Japanese non-life insurers have been aggressively pursuing acquisition opportunities overseas.

Tokio Marine spent $4.7 billion to acquire U.S. insurer Philadelphia Consolidated and 442 million pounds ($680 million) to buy Kiln, a Lloyd's of London insurer, in 2008.

Tokio Marine said it would buy a 50 percent stake in First Insurance Company of Hawaii, owned by U.S. insurer CNA Financial, subject to approval by regulators.

The Japanese firm acquired 40 percent in First Insurance in 1989 and later raised its stake to 50 percent.

Separately, the company reported a 2.2 percent fall in net profit for the April-June quarter, hurt by bigger insurance payouts for natural disasters and a weaker stock market.

It had already set aside provisions for the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in the financial year ended in March and the disaster is not expected to have a big negative impact on its earnings this year.

The company kept its full-year net profit forecast at 145 billion yen, slightly below 147.2 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimate. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)