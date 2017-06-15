China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Boeing aircraft for $5.8 bln

HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group
Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series
aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8
billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while
expanding its fleet portfolio.
The aircraft lessor's unit had agreed to buy the Boeing
aircraft, in a deal to be settled from internal resources and
loans and other borrowings, the company said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.
China Aircraft, which now owns and manages 87 aircraft, said
the actual purchase price would be lower than the list price as
Boeing would grant price concessions as per industry practice.
The Boeing aircraft will be delivered in stages up to 2023.
In April, China Aircraft Leasing had agreed to buy aircraft
from Airbus in a bid to match customer demand under
dynamic market conditions.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)