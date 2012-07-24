Unions urge tougher enforcement in Russia trade bill

WASHINGTON Union groups are pressing Congress to take a tougher approach with Russia weeks before it joins the World Trade Organization after being frustrated by what they see as a decade of broken promises by China since it joined the WTO.

The plea came as Congress appeared increasingly likely to approve Russian trade legislation ahead of Russia's formal entry into the WTO on August 22.

Lawmakers are under pressure from the White House and business organizations to prepare for Moscow's WTO membership by lifting a Cold War-era provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment in order to establish "permanent normal trade relations" (PNTR).

That has riled union groups who oppose the legislation and say that if it is approved the U.S. government must do a better job of enforcing Russia's obligations than it has with China.

"We have had more than a decade of experience with China and their promises made, promises broken," the United Steelworkers and the Communication Workers of America said in a letter sent on Monday to every member of Congress.

"Farmers, workers and businesses should at least be able to have faith that if their government negotiates an agreement and tells them of its benefits, that those benefits will be available to them," the unions said.

Representative Steny Hoyer, the number two Democrat in the House of Representatives, told reporters on Tuesday he believed the Russian trade legislation could be approved next week before Congress begins a month-long recess.

"I think they do want to get it passed before we leave here," Hoyer said, referring to House Republican leaders. "My thought is that it probably has the votes."

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, in a speech to the U.S.-Russia Business Council on Tuesday, also expressed hope lawmakers would quickly finish work on the bill.

"Our priority is to put legislation on the President's desk for signature as soon as possible," he said.

The Jackson-Vanik measure made favorable U.S. tariff rates conditional on the rights of Jews in the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely. Russia has been judged in compliance with the emigration provisions since 1994. But the provision remains on the books, at odds with WTO rules requiring members to unconditionally treat imports from all other members the same.

If lawmakers fail to act before Congress adjourns for its August recess, Russia could at least temporarily deny U.S. exporters some concessions it made to join the WTO.

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected on Thursday to approve PNTR legislation based on a bill that sailed through the Senate Finance Committee last week on a 24-0 vote.

That would set the stage for the full House and the Senate to take up the measure.

The Finance Committee bill has enforcement provisions which direct the U.S. Trade Representative's office (USTR) to report within six months on actions it has taken to ensure Russia is fulfilling its WTO commitments.

It requires annual reports thereafter on USTR enforcement efforts and Russia's compliance with its obligations.

The union groups, in their letter to Congress, said that approach was not tough enough, and they endorsed another bill offered by Senator Sherrod Brown and Representatives Michael Michaud and Rosa DeLauro, all Democrats.

That bill would require USTR to provide a report within 90 days detailing all of Russia's WTO commitments, as well as the dates that each commitment is to be implemented.

Like the Finance Committee bill, it also would require USTR to produce an annual report on efforts it has made to ensure Russia honors its commitments.

The union groups said the language in the Brown-Michaud-DeLauro bill is more forceful than the Finance Committee version, which they called "woefully deficient."

The Brown-Michaud-DeLauro bill also would allow key congressional committees to formally request USTR to take action on a Russian trade concern, and require USTR to respond positively or negatively to the request within 15 days.

"These simple but effective provisions would prevent persistent unfair trade practices from going unaddressed and would strengthen any legislation that grants PNTR to Russia," Michaud and DeLauro said in a recent letter to the top Republican and Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Will Dunham and Andrew Hay)