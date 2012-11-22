UPDATE 1-Fiat Industrial's sweetened buyout offer wins over CNH board

* Offer is for 12 pct of the company it does not own
* Earlier offer had not included premium
* Sweetened offer includes additional $10 cash dividend
* CNH board committee directs advisers to negotiate deal
Nov 21 Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat
Industrial got the greenlight to buy out the 12 percent
of CNH Global N.V. it didn't already own after
sweetening its offer to about $1.5 billion.
A previous offer had not included a premium for the minority
shareholders but CNH said in statement on Wednesday that a
special board committee had come out in favour of Fiat
Industrial's latest enhanced offer and its advisers had been
directed to negotiate a deal.
U.S.-listed CNH's board had balked at the original offer, as
minority investors in the United States often obtain what is in
effect a significant 'squeeze-out' premium.
Fiat Industrial's latest offer, which it had termed as
final, included the addition of a $10 cash dividend per CNH
share, putting the sweetener at about $300 million.
A deal, which Fiat Industrial hopes will help it better
compete with larger rivals such as Caterpillar and John
Deere, will mean the two groups will be merged into a
newly-formed company in which CNH shareholders will receive
3.828 shares in the new entity, and Fiat Industrial shareholders
one share.
"We see no short term impact on Fiat Industrial (from the
merger) as the premium paid is in line with the first year of
synergies," Mediobanca wrote in a note on Nov. 20. "In the
longer term, a leaner Fiat Industrial would clearly deserve
higher valuations."
The two companies are already being managed as one.
On Nov. 12, Fiat Industrial said it created a Group
Executive Council to make decisions on operating performance and
key strategic decisions. CNH CEO and President Richard Tobin was
named chief operating officer, making him the No. 2 executive in
the GEC under Chairman Sergio Marchionne.