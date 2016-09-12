CNH Industrial to produce mini excavators with Hyundai Heavy

MILAN, Sept 12 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial has signed a 10-year partnership with South
Korea's shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries to
develop mini-excavators, completing the expansion of its
excavator product portfolio.
Under the agreement -- which applies globally with the
exception of South Korea and could be renewed for a further
three years -- Hyundai Heavy Industries will grant manufacturing
licensing and component and spare parts supply to CNH.
"Once fully realised, the mini-excavator product offering
will include 14 models ranging from one ton to six tons," CNH
said in a note.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)