CNH Industrial sees profit rising to $3.4 billion in 2018

DETROIT May 8 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial expects operating profit of its
industrial activities to rise by more than 1.6 times to $3.4
billion in 2018, boosted by new product launches and expansion
in emerging markets.
In a presentation of its 2014-18 industrial plan, the
company said it would invest $11.7 billion over the five years
in new product launches and research and development to grow net
sales of its construction, agriculture and commercial machinery
to a total of $38 billion by 2018.
The group, created last year from the merger of Fiat
Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said it sees its net
industrial cash position at $0.5 billion by 2018, while
available liquidity will be maintained at above $6 billion
throughout the duration of the plan.
The company expects to pay a dividend of 30 percent of net
income throughout the plan. Net income is expected to rise 2.7
times to $2.2 billion in 2018.
