CORRECTED-CNH shareholders approve special dividend

(Corrects headline and first sentence to clarify that
shareholders only approved special dividend, not merger with
Fiat Industrial)
* Marchionne: European market will improve slightly in 2013
* Shareholders approve special $10 dividend
MILAN/AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 Shareholders of tractor
and construction equipment maker CNH on Monday approved
an extraordinary dividend as part of plans to merge with parent
Fiat Industrial.
The two groups will be merged into an as yet unnamed new
company, which will be the world's third-largest capital goods
maker by sales, in which investors will receive 3.828 shares per
CNH share, and one share per Fiat Industrial share. The company
will have a secondary listing in Milan.
Sergio Marchionne, chairman of Fiat Industrial, said
shareholders approved a dividend payout of $10 per share at a
special shareholders meeting in Amsterdam.
The merger will be approved at another special shareholders
meeting, the date of which has yet to be determined, the company
said.
Marchione told Reuters he expects the European car market in
2013 to perform "at the same level as 2012, probably slightly
better, but I am probably the only optimist in this business
right now."
"In the U.S. and Latin America, the market will do well," he
added.
On Nov. 22, CNH and Fiat Industrial reached a preliminary
agreement for a cash and share deal that would see Fiat
Industrial acquire the 12 percent of CNH it did not own.
The new company is to introduce a "loyalty share" whereby
investors who voted at Monday's shareholder meeting will receive
two votes per share if they hold them to the completion of the
merger procedure.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Jennifer Clark; editing by
David Cowell)