UPDATE 1-CNH Global Q4 earnings fall, shares down

Jan 31 Farm equipment maker CNH Global N.V. posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses, and forecast a 5 percent increase in 2012 revenue citing firm commodity prices.

Shares of CNH Global -- the world's second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co -- were down 9 percent at $42.31 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported earnings of $193 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $209 million, or 87 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $5.04 billion. Costs and expenses rose 21 percent to $4.87 billion.