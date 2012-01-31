UPDATE 1-CNH Global Q4 earnings fall, shares down

* Q4 EPS $0.80 vs $0.87 a year ago
* Q4 sales up 22 pct, expenses rise 21 pct
* Shares down as much as 9 pct
Jan 31 Farm equipment maker CNH Global
N.V. posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by higher
expenses, and forecast a 5 percent increase in 2012 revenue
citing firm commodity prices.
Shares of CNH Global -- the world's second largest maker of
farm equipment after Deere & Co -- were down 9 percent at
$42.31 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported earnings
of $193 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $209
million, or 87 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $5.04 billion. Costs and expenses
rose 21 percent to $4.87 billion.