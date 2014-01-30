版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 23:46 BJT

CNH Industrial sees 2014 capex at 1.3-1.6 bln euros

MILAN Jan 30 Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial expects capital expenditure for this year to be between 1.3 and 1.6 billion euros ($1.8-2.2 billion), CEO Richard Tobin told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

The company earlier reported a flat fourth-quarter trading profit, but said it expected to improve its performance in 2014.
