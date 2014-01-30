CNH Industrial sees 2014 capex at 1.3-1.6 bln euros

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN Jan 30 Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial expects capital expenditure for this year to be between 1.3 and 1.6 billion euros ($1.8-2.2 billion), CEO Richard Tobin told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.
The company earlier reported a flat fourth-quarter trading profit, but said it expected to improve its performance in 2014.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.