CNH Industrial shares open at $12.75 on first day of NYSE trade

MILAN, Sept 30 Shares in truck and tractor maker
CNH Industrial opened at $12.75 on their first day of
trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday.
CNH Industrial is the new name for the group created from
the merger of Fiat Industrial and its CNH unit, which took
effect on Monday. The combined group's shares shifted their
primary listing from Milan to New York.
The company's secondary listing is in Milan, where shares
debuted at 9.56 euros. Fiat Industrial was spun off from sister
group Italian automaker Fiat in 2011.
Fiat Industrial closed at 9.75 euros on Friday, its last day
of trading.
CNH Industrial builds construction equipment, agricultural
machinery and trucks in 190 countries and employs over 65,000
people.