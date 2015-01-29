版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 00:45 BJT

CNH Industrial will not seek divestments to boost balance sheet -CEO

MILAN Jan 29 Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial will not consider any divestitures to strengthen its balance sheet, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.

"We've got all the tools we need to continue to improve the financial position of the company. I don't think we would consider divestitures as part of reaching those goals," Tobin told investors in a conference call to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐