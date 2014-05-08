CNH Industrial 1st-qtr net profit down on restructuring

DETROIT May 8 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial NV reported a drop of more than 30
percent in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by
restructuring costs and challenging conditions in Latin America.
The sister company of Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler
said net profit fell to $101 million from $151 million
in the previous year. Operating profit for all of its industrial
activities was down 2 percent at $412 million, with an operating
margin of 5.7 percent.
Revenues were roughly flat at $7.54 billion.
The first-quarter results were the first reported in dollars
since CNH Industrial was created last year from the merger of
Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH.
The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and
Deere & Co, will unveil its targets for the period
2014-18 during a presentation to investors later on Thursday.
