CNH Industrial sees 2013 revenue up 3-4 percent

MILAN, Sept 27 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial sees full year 2013 revenue growing 3-4 percent, it
said in a slide presentation to investors outlining the targets
of the group to be formed by the merger of Fiat Industrial
and CNH.
Fiat Industrial is merging with CNH, its maker of
agricultural and contruction equipment, and shifting the new
group CNH Industrial's corporate headquarters, tax base and main
stock listing out of Italy. Shares of the new company start
trading in New York on Monday Sept. 30.
The combined company expects a trading margin between
7.5-8.3 percent and net industrial debt of 1.4-1.6 billion euros
this year.
In terms of financial targets, its "top priority is to
achieve investment grade rating," it said in the slide
presentation.
In the future, CNH Industrial sees a potential target
dividend policy of 25-35 percent of the group's net income, and
could make "other shareholder friendly distributions."
The group currently has no share buyback programme.