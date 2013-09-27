CNH Industrial shares start trading in New York, Milan on Monday

MILAN, Sept 27 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial said on Friday a merger with its U.S.
tractor-maker CNH will take effect by Sunday and shares
of the new company CNH Industrial will begin trading in Milan
and New York on Monday.
Fiat Industrial, like other big Italian companies, is
looking to maximise sales overseas to make up for a weak
domestic market. The merged company also aims to expand by
introducing its truck brand Iveco to the United States.
CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne is meeting with
investors in the United States to coincide with the listing.
After the merger takes effect, CNH Industrial will move its
corporate headquarters to the Netherlands.
The new company will drop the word "Fiat" and its centre of
gravity will shift away from Italy, where Fiat was founded 114
years ago.
Marchionne, who is also CEO of CNH Industrial's sister
company Fiat, has previously said the Fiat
Industrial-CNH merger was one of the blueprints for a future
Fiat-Chrysler marriage. Fiat owns 58.5 percent of U.S. automaker
Chrysler and wants to buy the rest.
Fiat Industrial shares were 0.6 percent lower at 9.86 euros
on Friday, their last day of trading.