UPDATE 1-CNH Industrial targets investment grade credit rating

MILAN, Sept 27 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial is aiming for an investment grade credit rating and
could distribute the money saved on interest payments to
shareholders, the group formed from the merger of Fiat
Industrial and its CNH unit said.
The company also confirmed its 2013 revenues targets in a
presentation to investors on Friday.
Fiat Industrial's merger with its CNH unit takes effect on
Monday, when the combined group's shares shift their primary
listing from Milan to New York.
Analysts think the merged firm should benefit from lower
interest rate costs that comes with easier access to U.S. credit
markets, as well as from pooled cash management leading to a
possible credit rating upgrade.
"The top financial priority is to achieve an
investment-grade credit rating, with the potential to
substantially reduce interest expense," the company said in the
presentation, adding it could eventually distribute the savings
to shareholders.
CNH was also listed in New York, but its small stock
flotation meant institutional investors could not buy its shares
because they need to invest in liquid stocks.
CNH Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne is meeting with
investors in the United States to coincide with the listing.
After the merger takes effect, CNH Industrial will move its
corporate headquarters to the Netherlands, where corporate law
is similar to the United States, and shift its tax residency to
the UK to benefit from a lower tax rate.
The combined group sees revenue growth of 3-4 percent in
2013, and net industrial debt of 1.4-1.6 billion euros.
Fiat Industrial builds construction equipment, agricultural
machinery and trucks in 190 countries and employs over 65,000
people. The new company will drop the word "Fiat" and its centre
of gravity will shift away from Italy, where Fiat was founded
114 years ago.
Marchionne, who is also CEO of Fiat, has previously
said the Fiat Industrial-CNH merger was one of the blueprints
for a future Fiat-Chrysler marriage. Fiat owns 58.5 percent of
U.S. automaker Chrysler and wants to buy the rest.
Fiat Industrial shares were 1 percent lower at 9.81 euros on
Friday, their last day of trading under that name. The secondary
listing in Milan of CNH Industrial shares will debut in
the afternoon on Monday.
Fiat Industrial shares have risen 20 percent so far this
year in anticipation of the merger's benefits, while shares at
competitors John Deere and Caterpillar are down 2
percent and 5 percent respectively.
"We like the stock (CNH Industrial) because they have three
businesses that are under-earning right now, so their mix makes
the stock attractive," said CLSA analyst Ashish Gupta, who
attended the investor presentation.
The merger is not expected to generate major operational
synergies, said Kepler in a report in June.