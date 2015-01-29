CNH Industrial misses FY guidance after weak Q4

MILAN Jan 29 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial on Thursday reported a drop in
fourth-quarter operating profit as improved results at its
construction equipment unit were more than offset by weak demand
for agricultural machinery.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and
its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial
activities fell to $376 million (332.3 million euros) in the
period, down from $389 million the previous year. Industrial
sales fell 11 percent to $8.02 billion.
CNH Industrial missed its own earnings guidance for the full
year, with operating profit for industrial activities at $1.99
billion, below a forecast of $2.1-2.2 billion.
Net industrial debt stood at $2.7 billion at the end of
2014, down from $3.9 billion at the end of September. The
company said it would distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per
share on its 2014 earnings.
For 2015, CNH Industrial expects industrial sales of
around$28 billion, with an operating margin of 6.1-6.4 percent.
(1 euro = $1.1314)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)