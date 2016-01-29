CNH Industrial Q4 beats expectations on better pricing, cost cuts

MILAN Jan 29 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial reported a better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit and margins for its industrial activities
despite a drop in sales, helped by better pricing and cost cuts.
Shares in the group rose more than 8 percent after the
results and were up 5.5 percent at 5.86 euros by 1331 GMT.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat
Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its
industrial activities in October-December rose to $563 million
from $376 million the previous year, above an analyst consensus
forecast of $455 million. Its operating margin rose to 8.2
percent from 4.7 percent while industrial sales fell 14.3
percent to $6.87 billion.
For 2016, the group forecast industrial sales of between
$23-24 billion and net debt of between $1.5-1.8 billion,
compared with $1.6 billion at end-2015. Its operating margin of
industrial activities is seen at between 5.2-5.8 percent.
CNH Industrial said it would pay a dividend over 2015
results of 0.13 euros per share and would buy back shares for up
to $300 million.
