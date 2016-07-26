CNH Industrial Q2 results top expectations, shares rise

MILAN, July 26 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit for its industrial activities, helped by improving profitability in its farming machinery unit.

Shares in the company turned positive after the results and were up 4.6 percent by 1240 GMT.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activities in April-June rose to $453 million, while operating profit margin in the quarter rose to 7 percent from 6 percent a year earlier.

Analysts expected an operating profit for the industrial operations of $336 million, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Industrial sales fell 2.8 percent to $6.45 billion, but topped an analyst consensus forecast of $6.35 billion. Net industrial debt was reduced to $2.1 billion at the end of June from $2.5 billion three months earlier.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance for industrial sales and operating margin. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)