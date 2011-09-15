UPDATE 2-CNinsure says CEO-led group withdraws go-private offer; shares fall

* Says market conditions make for challenging deal environment

Sept 15 Chinese insurer CNinsure Inc said a consortium led by its Chief Executive Yinan Hu has "unanimously determined" to withdraw a go-private offer, citing market conditions and near-term volatility, sending its shares to a more than two-year low.

Shares of the property, casualty and life insurer, which fell as much as 31 percent to $7.36, recouped some losses to trade down 23 percent at $8.24 in morning trade on Nasdaq. The stock was the biggest percentage loser on the exchange.

The withdrawal makes this the second deal to fall through in as many days due to market volatility.

On Wednesday, Avis Budget Group dropped out of a bidding battle with Hertz Global Holdings Inc for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty , as market conditions have made financing buyouts with debt more expensive.

In May, a consortium of TPG Asia V MU Inc, Kingsford Resources Ltd -- a company controlled by Hu and entities affiliated to him -- and CDH Inservice Ltd had offered to take the company private in a deal valued at $953 million.

"We still have full confidence in the growth prospects of the company in view of our strong cash position, industry leadership and well-proven growth model," Hu said in a statement.

The withdrawal comes a fortnight after the insurer had said it would buy two insurance agencies for 25 million yuan ($3.9 million) to strengthen its network in Guangdong province. ($1 = 6.396 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)