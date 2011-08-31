UPDATE 1-CNinsure buys two insurance agencies for $3.9 mln

* To buy two insur agencies of Chengdu Jingshi Investment Co

Aug 31 CNinsure Inc said it will buy two insurance agencies for 25 million yuan ($3.9 million), three months after the Chinese insurer received a $953 million offer to go private.

CNinsure said it will buy Guangzhou Huajie Insurance Agency Co Ltd and Dongguan Zhongxin Insurance Agency Co Ltd from Chengdu Jingshi Investment Co Ltd, in a deal expected to close in September.

Chengdu Jingshi will provide 50 percent of the consideration to CNinsure as security deposits to guarantee the performance of Huajie and Zhongxin in 2012 and 2013.

Chengdu Jingshi will also return certain portions of the consideration to CNinsure if Huajie and Zhongxin fail to achieve the performance targets.

The deal was prompted by a move to "turn potential competitors into allies" and will enable CNinsure to strengthen its network in Guangdong Province, especially in the affluent Pearl River Delta cities, its Chief Executive Yinan Hu said.

CNinsure had received an offer from a consortium led by CEO Hu in May to take it private.

CNinsure shares closed at $10.38 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.381 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)