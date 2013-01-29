UPDATE 1-CNN begins overhaul, top editor Whitaker leaves

By Liana B. Baker
Jan 29 Cable news network CNN began to make long
awaited changes on Tuesday, announcing the departure of its
managing editor Mark Whitaker along with three political
contributors.
The moves come two months after Time Warner Inc-owned CNN
tapped Jeff Zucker, the former CEO of NBC Universal, to
be the news channel's worldwide chief. Zucker started his job in
January and an overhaul of the network was expected under his
watch.
CNN has been struggling with poor ratings, with its
prime-time numbers hitting historical lows last year, and losing
out to both Fox News and MSNBC.
In a memo to CNN staff, the outgoing editor Whitaker, said
that Zucker "deserves his own team and management structure and
the freedom to communicate one clear vision to the staff."
Among some of the changes to on-camera talent, the network
announced on Tuesday that Chris Cuomo, a former news anchor on
ABC's "Good Morning America" and "20/20," will have a "major
role" in a new morning show on CNN.
CNN said it is "discussing various options" with Soledad
O'Brien, the current host of CNN's morning show "Starting
Point." A spokeswoman called O'Brien "very important to the
network," in a statement.
Longtime political contributors and married couple James
Carville and Mary Matalin will be also leaving, along with
Conservative personality Erick Erickson, a spokeswoman said.
It was previously announced that Jake Tapper, a former chief
White House correspondent for ABC will also have a new weekday
program on CNN.
SHAKE UP
Whitaker has been managing editor of CNN since January 2011.
He helped attract talent to CNN such as globe-trotting food
personality Anthony Bourdain and documentary maker Morgan
Spurlock. He previously served as the editor of Newsweek from
1998 to 2006.
Zucker and Whitaker had worked together at NBC, where
Whitaker was a senior vice president and Washington bureau chief
at NBC News.
Whitaker called Zucker, who moved to CNN earlier this month,
a "leader with his own forceful ideas about where to take CNN's
reporting, programming and brand."
Since its beginnings as the first 24-hour cable news network,
CNN has committed to a nonpartisan approach to programming, a
position that some have described as a "view from nowhere" and
blamed for the network's ratings erosion.
CNN has lagged Fox and MSNBC in prime-time viewership for
more than a year, drawing fewer than 1 million U.S. prime-time
viewers compared with about 2.7 million for Fox and about 1.5
million viewers for MSNBC, according to ratings data.