2012年 11月 29日

Former NBC executive Jeff Zucker named CNN president

Nov 29 Time Warner Inc on Thursday named Jeff Zucker president of its cable news network CNN Worldwide, effective January 2013.

Zucker, who is the former head of NBCUniversal and is currently the producer of Katie Couric's talk show, is taking over from Jim Walton, who said in July he was leaving the network.

