UPDATE 1-CNO's Bankers Life fined for unlicensed brokers

* To pay Maine, three other states $9.9 mln
* Agrees not to hire brokers for three years
* Will surrender brokerage unit's registration
April 4 Bankers Life and Casualty agreed to pay
$9.9 million to settle charges it engaged in unlicensed
brokerage activities in a number of states, Maine securities
regulators said on Wednesday.
Including reimbursements and fees, the company, a unit of
CNO Financial Group, will pay out a total of $10.6
million to the four states that conducted the investigation.
In a statement, Maine's Office of Securities said a branch
audit revealed Bankers Life was operating in some states where
it was not licensed, by affiliating with licensed brokers and
then directing their operations, including steering customers
into Bankers Life annuity products.
Maine officials said Bankers Life agreed not to hire, train
or supervise any registered representatives or investment
advisers for three years.
Banker's Life also agreed to surrender BLCF's brokerage
licenses to both the SEC and regulators in Illinois, where the
brokerage is based. It also agreed to withdraw from industry
oversight body FINRA.
"BLCFS was established in 2002 and appropriately registered
in Illinois under a structure now deemed inappropriate by the
regulators, and as a result, BLCFS will be eliminated," a CNO
spokeswoman said in a statement. "The steps taken in this
settlement should ensure additional clarity between the roles of
agents and financial advisers."
Besides Maine, the other investigating states were New
Hampshire, Vermont and Missouri.
The 133-year-old Bankers Life is perhaps best known for its
former chief executive, John D. MacArthur, who was once one of
the richest men in America and whose charitable foundation
remains one of the country's largest.