版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates CNO senior secured debt Ba3

Sept 5 CNO Financial Group Inc : * Moody's rates cno's senior secured debt at ba3; stable outlook * Rpt-moody's rates cno's senior secured debt at ba3; stable outlook

