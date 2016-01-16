Explosion at Nexen Canadian oil sands facility kills one person

TORONTO Jan 15 One person was killed and a second person was in hospital after an explosion at Nexen Energy's Long Lake oil sands facility south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the company said in a statement.

"The affected facility has been shut down and we are stabilizing the scene. There is no immediate danger to the neighbouring communities or personnel still on site," Nexen, a unit of China's CNOOC Ltd, said in statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Sandra Maler)