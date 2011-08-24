版本:
2011年 8月 24日

CNOOC says production loss at Bohai Bay 22,000 bbl/day

HONG KONG Aug 24 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday that production losses since the shutdown of platforms B and C in China's northern Bohai Bay totalled 22,000 barrels per day.

In July, CNOOC Ltd said it suspended production of both platoforms, operated by a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips in the Penglai 19-3 oilfield. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)

