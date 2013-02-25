版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-CNOOC announces completion of Nexen Inc acquisition -filing

Feb 25 CNOOC Ltd : * Announces completion of Nexen Inc acquisition -filing * Says pleased to announce that all of the conditions under the arrangement

agreement have been fulfilled or waived * Says Nexen has become an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
