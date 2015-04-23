版本:
CNOOC's Nexen schedules work on Long Lake oil sands upgrader

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 CNOOC Ltd's Canadian unit, Nexen Energy, said on Thursday it plans a 5-week maintenance shutdown of its 35,000 barrel per day Long Lake oil sands upgrader beginning on June 1.

Diane Kossman, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that the time will be used to complete regulatory inspections on the plant, which converts bitumen from the oil sands into synthetic crude oil. It is expected to restart on July 6. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Alan Crosby)

