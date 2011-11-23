CNOOC appoints new CEO replacing Yang Hua

HONG KONG Nov 23 CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil firm, said on Wednesday it has appointed a new chief executive officer, replacing Yang Hua.

"The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Li Fanrong has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 23 November 2011," said the firm in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Yang Hua will become a non-executive director of the company but will remain as a vice chairman of CNOOC board to primarily focus on the strategy of the company, it said. (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Charlie Zhu)