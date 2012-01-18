CNOOC says no timetable to resume production at Penglai 19-3

BRIEF-Philips Lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG Jan 18 CNOOC Ltd, China's largest offshore oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday that it has no timetable for resuming production at its Penglai 19-3 oilfield, which was hit by a spill last year.
"The overall development plan of Penglai 19-3 is still being reviewed by the Chinese authorities," President and Chief Executive Li Fanrong told reporters, adding that he believed production would resume within this year.
The suspension of Penglai 19-3 had resulted in a total loss of 5.9 million barrels of oil equivalent last year, said Chief Financial Officer Zhong Hua.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as operator, while CNOOC has a 51 percent stake.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.